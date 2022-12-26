Watch Live
Felt like I was making a debut, happy to score runs, says Sarfaraz

The former captain hopes his run will help the team win
Huzaifa Khan Dec 26, 2022
<p>Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses a press conference in Karachi. PHOTO: File</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he was very happy to play his 50th Test match at his home ground Karachi, on Monday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was making a comeback after more than three years and played a crucial knock of 86 runs, after coming to bat at 110/4.

Addressing a press conference after the Stumps on Day 1 in Karachi, Sarfaraz Ahmed disclosed he felt like it was his debut.

Sarfaraz Ahmed played 49 Test matches before Monday, but none of them were at his home ground.

Sarfaraz also said that he tried his best in the domestic cricket and knew he would make a comeback when Allah Almighty will want.

The former skipper also thanked all of his fans for praying for his return to the team and hoped that his innings will help Pakistan win.

