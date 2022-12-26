New year, new plant shutdown: Suzuki to close plant for a week

Following an announcement from fellow Japanese car manufacturer Toyota, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Monday announced that it will be closing its automobile and motorcycle manufacturing plants for a week in the new year.

In a declaration submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday afternoon, the company noted that the new procedure introduced by the government for the import of parts for completely knocked down (CKD) units under customs import code HS: 8703.

“Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignment, which resultantly affected the inventory levels,” the company stated.

“Therefore, due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut down its plant for automobile as well as motorcycle for period from January 2, 2023, to January 6, 2023,” the PMSC stated.

The company is engaged in the assembling, progressive manufacturing and marketing of Suzuki cars, pickups, vans, 4x4s and motorcycles and related spare parts.

Shares rise

On Monday, PSMC – listed with the same initials on the PSX – saw its shares rise in value by Rs5.02 (around 3.76%) from the last closing value of Rs133.99 to rise to Rs138.71,

The highest value it reached on the day was Rs142.88 while the lowest value it recorded was Rs129.50.

On Monday, around 991,776 shares of PSMC were traded.