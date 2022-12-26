New year, new plant closure: Suzuki to shut plant for a week

Following an announcement from fellow Japanese car manufacturer Toyota, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Monday announced that it will be closing its automobile and motorcycle manufacturing plants for a week in the new year.

In a declaration submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday afternoon, the company noted that the new procedure introduced by the government for the import of parts for completely knocked down (CKD) units under customs import code HS: 8703.

“Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignment, which resultantly affected the inventory levels,” the company stated.

“Therefore, due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut down its plant for automobile as well as motorcycle for period from January 2, 2023, to January 6, 2023,” the PMSC stated.

“It is a very critical time for Pak Suzuki due to import restrictions and also no future information till how much longer these restrictions will remain in place,” stated Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, a spokesperson for PSMC.

“Detention, demurrage and kibor+3% are really hurting our industry,” he said.

With lack of manufacturing leading to no productivity, Shaikh said that this scenario is also quite vexing for their dealerships and vendors who have no sales.

“We request the government to please have talks with the industry to solve the matter on urgent basis,” Shaikh added.

Shares rise

On Monday, PSMC – listed with the same initials on the PSX – saw its shares rise in value by Rs5.02 (around 3.76%) from the last closing value of Rs133.99 to rise to Rs138.71,

The highest value it reached on the day was Rs142.88 while the lowest value it recorded was Rs129.50.

On Monday, around 991,776 shares of PSMC were traded.