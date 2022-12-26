Price of gold rises on first day of week

The price of gold rose by Rs700 on the first day of the week inflating the price of gold to Rs178,200.

According to gold rates notified by Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Friday afternoon, the cost of a tola of 24 karats pure gold rose from Rs177,500 to Rs178,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs600 to settle at Rs152,778.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs140,046.

In the international market, the price of gold remained the same at $1,798.

Silver prices

The price of silver remained unchanged on Monday remaining at Rs2,020 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver remained at Rs1,731.82.

The price of silver in the international market was quoted at $23.76.