After LHC verdict: PTI debates strategy to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

Following the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision last week to restore Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the Punjab Chief Minister in exchange for not dissolving assemblies before January 11, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting of its Punjab chapter to discus the strategy to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

The meeting was chaired by party chairman Imran Khan and deliberated on ongoing political situation in Punjab and economic challenges and rising terrorism.

The meeting reposed full confidence in Imran Khan while expressing with consensus the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly.

PTI leaders also discussed the strategy of resignations from the National Assembly.

Punjab, KP assemblies dissolution

During the meeting, PTI’s legal team briefed the PTI chief about the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly in light of LHC’s verdict.

They also discussed whether the PA assembly can be dissolved before January 11 or not given that the matter is subjudice.

Condemns NA speaker’s foreign tour

PTI leaders strongly condemned the decision of NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to depart on a foreign tour just as PTI’s MNAs were about to appear before him in person and confirm their resignations.

They termed the tour an an ‘insult to the Parliament’

Pakistan’s economic situation

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin also briefed the meeting about the country’s current economic sitaution.

He added that the country was face a serious risk of economic default.

He further expressed their concerns on the rising inflation which was impacting essential commodities.

Uptick in terror events in Pakistan

During the meeting, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan said that during their tenure, the country was economically stable and terrorism had ben practically defeated.

Since they were ousted from power, Imran said that there has been a 52% increase in terrorism incidents in the country in which some 270 people have been martyred and over 550 injured.

He said only a ‘truly elected government’ can yank the country out of its current economic crisis and resolve other crises.