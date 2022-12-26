Imran Khan is a snake that bites the hand that feeds him, Khawaja Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday reiterated that general elections will be held as per the set timeline, dispelling the suggestion by President Arif Alvi that polls would be held earlier than scheduled.

Speaking at a memorial service for Khawaja Rafiq on Monday, Asif again attacked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that he was the collection of the nation’s filth collected since its beginning.

He said that the man (Imran Khan) trust only in his wealth and hungers for power, adding that he was now trying to put all the blame on his handlers.

“Imran is a snake that is biting the very hands which fed him,” he claimed.

Accusing Imran of poor foreign policy management Asif stated that the PTI lacked cogent plans to settle the Kashmir dispute simply because it extended beyond domestic politics and requires significant effort to settle the matter.

Now, he said, Pakistan has raised the Kashmir conflict on every international platform.

Talking about the infamous Toshakhana accusations against Imran Khan, Asif said that if the leader turns out to be a pickpocket, those who follow him to do the same.

The defence minister further accused Imran Khan of using charity money for his politics.

On the situation in Punjab, Asif said that if Pervaiz Elahi can retain his seat beyond the vote of no/confidence , he can return to playing politics.

Noting that recent statements from the President laid bare how project Imran had been launched and supported, he said that the Pakistan Muslim league (PML-N) had tried everything to stop it.

He added that the project had failed spectacularly, causing irreparable loss to the country’s sovereignty and integrity.