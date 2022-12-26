Ramiz Raja says chairman should not interfere in team selection

Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja warned the new management on Monday, that too many changes and interference in team selection could affect the unity of the team

During a question/answer session with his fans on his Youtube channel Ramiz Speaks, he also criticised the new chairman Najam Sethi.

Ramiz Raja also spoke about the loss against England and said he knew England were going to challenge Pakistan’s system.

He said Pakistani players should be given confidence, which he did throughout his tenure. Ramiz also claimed that his approach helped team’s mindset.

