APTMA shrugs off rumors of textile industry activity halt from Dec 30

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) - the representative organization of textile mills in the country - on Monday rebuffed rumors that the textile mills would be shut down across the country from December 30.

The statement issued by APTMA said that shutting down the entire industry under the current circumstances would be ‘disastrous and irresponsible’.

The association termed such news making rounds on social media as baseless.

The statement read that APTMA had informed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through a letter about the problems confronted by the textile sector and pointed out ground realities, operational constraints and challenges.

Moreover, the association had also requested the government to concentrate on the export sector.