Punjab’s biggest cardiac health facility runs out of medicines

Punjab’s biggest public sector cardiac health facility - Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) - is facing an acute shortage of lifesaving medicines for in-house patients, SAMAA TV learned Monday.

SAMAA TV reported that the hospital is already facing acute shortage of medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, blood pressure, blood clots, etc.

Being the biggest public sector facility in the province for treatment of cardiovascular diseases, it serves thousands of people from across Punjab and underprivileged patients get free medicines.

A PIC pharmacy department official, while talking to the SAMAA TV, said that they have conveyed about dearth of lifesaving drugs to the administration.

When contacted, the hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) said that they have taken legal against hoarders, adding that the procurement of unavailable drugs had already begun.

“I hope the medicines will be available shortly,” he said.