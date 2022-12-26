US-based business school condemns Taliban’s ban on women’s education

The Hult International Business School, a higher education institution in the US with students representing over 150 nationalities has condemned the interim government of the Afghan Taliban in in Afghanistan from preventing women from getting an education in the country.

In a statement, Hult asserts that access to education should be a fundamental human right for all citizens around the world.

The school has a long history of providing aid to the global community through its various programs, including full-tuition scholarships for refugees from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, and Syria. It has also backed, through its annual million dollar Hult Prize, support for Afghan refugees, doing so in Pakistan in 2017

Hult also encouraged its community to support organizations such as the Malala Fund of Nobel Peace Prize Laurette Malala Yousafzai and UNICEF Afghanistan Education, and reminded students that campus welfare and student services teams are available for anyone in need of support.