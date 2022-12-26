PM Shehbaz vows to not let terrorism rear its ugly head again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government will not tolerate the rise in terrorist attacks and vowed to crush it by developing liaison between the governments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this while addressing an event in Dera Ismail Khan after laying foundation stones of various development projects for South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), especially the Dera Ismail Khan Division.

The premier said that the spike in terror incidents in the country are alarming while he paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed personnel.

He added that he would chair a meeting in two-three days following the rise in terrorism and assured that the government would not let terrorism rear its ugly head again.

The premier said that Pakistan bore the brunt of the climate change despite its contribution in carbon emissions at global scale was less than 1%.

He criticized ex-PM Imran Khan over selling Toshakhana gifts.

He said that the ruling coalition saved Pakistan from the brink of default.

He assured the people of Pakistan that the coalition government will rescue them out of economic quagmire.

PM Shehbaz said that Imran Khan’s government neglected the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that the Chashma Right Bank Irrigation Canal project would bring prosperity to the area by making the land fertile.