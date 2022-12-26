Controversial tweets: IHC seek details from federal govt on Azam Swati’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details from all related departments and the federal government, on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati seeking post-arrest bail in the controversial tweet case.

Swati had been arrested for using abusive language against military’s top brass, including former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Monday, the court today heard Swati’s bail plea.

Imran Khan and Swati’s legal advisor Babar Awan appeared before the court and argued that three of the five cases lodged against Swati were filed under sections that are bailable.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC issued a notice to all related departments, seeking details on the issue by next Monday and adjourned the case.

Swati had filed a plea in the IHC seeking his release on bail in the cases filed against him on November 26.

His last plea, filed on December 21, was dismissed by a trial court after observing that the senator had committed the same offence twice.

In his application, the senator stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institutions.

He added that the prosecution has no proof against him despite an investigation.