Issue of payments to Google ‘resolved’: Senate panel told

The issue of paying $34 million to Google against payments made through direct carrier billing (DCB) has been ‘resolved’ while the government will come up with a new mechanism for the payments to resolve the issue.

This was disclosed on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication in the Parliament House. The meeting was chaired by Senator Kauda Babar.

During the meeting, officials of the Ministry of IT told the committee that the State Bank of Pakistan and the IT ministry would be coming up with a new mechanism for payments to global app manager Google.

On releasing $34 million to Google against DCB payments, the committee was told that there were some hurdles in resolving it, adding that app payments were shifted to debit and credit cards.

However, it caused a reaction from telecom companies and then Google as well. Following that, the Federal IT ministry also took notice of the matter and raised it with the finance ministry.

Following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the payment was made.

Now, it has been decided that the State Bank of Pakistan and the IT ministry will sit together and create a new mechanism for their payments within a month.

During the meeting, concerns were also expressed over the government’s failure to open letters of credit (LCs) for the telecom sector, which is creating problems for the sector in the import of critical equipment for the upgrade of infrastructure.

IT ministry officials suggested that soon, they will start chip manufacturing in Pakistan.

Two infrastructure manufacturing companies have been given licences.