Despite proclamations by President Alvi, elections will be held on time: Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday dismissed suggestions from President Dr Arif Alvi to hold early elections in the country, reiterating that elections will be held on time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, Kaira expressed full confidence that the coalition government will be able to control rising terrorism across the country and that it will complete its term.

Instead of opting for rhetoric and of abusing your opponents, name me one thing that you can do, he said.

Kaira urged Imran to heed the advice of President Alvi, noting that the president had presented a charge sheet against Imran.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader added that the entire nation stands resolutely with its security forces to root out the menace of terrorism.

“The recent acts of terrorism in different parts of the country are condemnable but they can neither shake our resolve nor thwart the hard-earned gains of peace.”

The adviser lamented the lack of effective new policies and the discontinuity of existing ones during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure.

He said that while difference of opinion was a part of democracy, but it should not reach the level of hatred or polarization in society but PTI chief Imran Khan has done this.

Slamming PTI Chief Imran Khan’s statement about the Foreign Minister’s tours, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the visits to different countries are not personal. Rrather they are part of the state’s policy of enhanced engagement with our friendly countries.