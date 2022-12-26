Rupee resumes to inch down against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Monday, for the fifteenth consecutive day, shedding Rs0.18 in the interbank market during trading.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs225.82, declining by 0.08% against the US dollar.

The value of the rupee on Friday showed depreciation of 0.09% to Rs225.64 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee was trading at Rs225.43 per dollar, down roughly 0.01% from Rs225.40 in the previous session.

However, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining control over the US currency, despite the widening gap between the open market and interbank trading.

Open market In the open currency market on Monday, the price of a single US dollar has remained unchanged at Rs234.50.