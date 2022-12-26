Foreign Office dismisses reports of UAE visa ban for Pakistanis from specific cities

The Foreign Office on Monday refuted reports that the United Arab Emirates had banned or blacklisted residents of certain cities and has stopped issuing visas to residents of those cities.

“We have seen the reports. We can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated in a statement issued on Monday.

The response came in response to queries by journalists over reports that residents of certain cities had been blacklisted or banned from traveling to the UAE and that visa applications for resident of these cities were being rejected.

The UAE also strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as “fake news”.

UAE Consulate General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi state that no such ban had been imposed by the UAE government.