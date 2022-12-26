Watch Live
Drugs worth billions seized during raid dumped into sea

Around 128 kilograms of ice, 2,500 kilograms of hashish were being smuggled
Samaa Web Desk Dec 26, 2022
Photo: SAMAA/file

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in a joint raid foiled an attempt to smuggle massive quantities of drugs worth billions on Monday. The drugs were dumped into the sea by the alleged smugglers.

During the raid, officials recovered 128 kilograms (kgs) of ice and around 2,500 kgs of hashish, discarded into the sea.

Officials of the PMSA said that the smuggler had thrown the drugs into the sea to destroy the evidence.

However, during the operation, the authorities arrested 19 suspected smugglers, spread over three boats, into custody for further investigation.

Moreover, six Indian fishermen were also arrested for straying into Pakistan’s maritime boundaries, a PMSA spokesperson informed.

