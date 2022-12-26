President Alvi says Gen (retd) Bajwa helped Imran in 2018 elections

President Dr Arif Alvi revealed on Monday that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Senate and during the 2018 general elections.

His remarks came during a wide-ranging conversation with journalists, leaders of the business community and foreign diplomats at a dinner on Saturday.

The president said that he has suggested to hold the next general elections in April or May 2023, while a date has not yet been decided.

Dr Alvi added that if Imran Khan had not issued a call for Long March on May 25, then there could have been some agreements over a date for holding elections.

Despite that, he said that reforming and revitalizing the economy of Pakistan should be our main objective right now.

When the president was asked about when and why relations between Imran Khan and Gen (retd) Bajwa soured, he replied that he is still looking for the answer on that issue.

He lamented that the judiciary had failed to play an active role in multiple situations, adding that we should let go of the past and forgive people for the mistakes they had committed earlier for a new beginning.

President Alvi expressed deep concern and anguish over the release of audio and videos revealing private conversations of political leaders.

“There is a dirty game of audio and video, I am surprised why it is still going on and it should not continue in any sense of morality,” he said.

He added that they have had a conversation over this with the new army chief.

Clarification

Later on Monday, the President issued a clarification, claiming that his statement about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the general elections were quoted out of reference to the context and was twisted and self-concocted.