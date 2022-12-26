Babar Azam extends record-breaking year with another century in Karachi test

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam stepped up once again in Karachi and scored ninth Test century on Monday, against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test match.

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s 196 runs partnership for the fifth wickets also helped Pakistan put on 317 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of Day 1.

The skipper was not out on 161 whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed was dismissed just 14 runs short of his fourth test century.

Second session

Babar Azam scored third Test century in Karachi while playing only the fifth test match at the stadium. He brought up his century with a six.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, playing his first test match after more than 3 years, also showed his class as he was not out on 43 at Tea break.

First session

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam scored another half-century against New Zealand on Day 1 of Karachi test on Monday, but unfortunately for him other batters did not accompany him for long on crease.

Pakistan batted first in first test after winning the toss. Pakistan’s playing XI was exactly the same, which was reported by Samaa TV last night.

It was Babar Azam’s 6th fifty in test matches in Karachi. He completed the half-century off 76 deliveries.

Babar Azam also became the Pakistani batter to score most International runs in a calendar year.

Earlier in the first session, New Zealand spinners Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel picked up wickets of Pakistan top order.

Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan Masood (3) both got stumped, failed to reach the double figures. Imam-ul-Haq also got out while trying to play an aggressive shot for 24 runs.

Saud Shakeel was dismissed by New Zealand skipper Tim Southee after scoring 22 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was not out on 4 at Lunch, making his first test appearance at Karachi, while playing his 50th test match.