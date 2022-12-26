Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

FIRs registered against three consecutive blasts in Quetta

Entry and exit points of Quetta strictly being monitored
Muhammad Atif Ali Dec 26, 2022
Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered the first information reports (FIR) of three consecutive blasts that occurred on Sunday in different areas of Quetta.

At least one person was killed and 15 others, including three policemen and women, were injured in five grenade attacks in different parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The CTD spokesperson said the FIRs against all three blasts have been registered, including Sabzal Road, and Mosa Colony blasts.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, security measures in and around the city had been tightened on the directives of Balochsitan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

