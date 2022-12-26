Watch Live
Badakhshan police chief killed in Afghanistan car explosion

Explosion took place outside the police chief’s house
Samaa Web Desk Dec 26, 2022
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Badakhshan Police Chief Maulvi Abdul Haq Omar was killed on Monday, in an explosion targeting his vehicle outside his home in north-eastern region of Afghanistan.

Afghan media reported that the killers had targeted the vehicle of the officer in a bomb attack.

The police chief could not survive the assassination attempt.

The attack is part of the steadily increasing incidents of terror in Afghanistan.

