Badakhshan police chief killed in Afghanistan car explosion
Explosion took place outside the police chief’s house
Badakhshan Police Chief Maulvi Abdul Haq Omar was killed on Monday, in an explosion targeting his vehicle outside his home in north-eastern region of Afghanistan.
Afghan media reported that the killers had targeted the vehicle of the officer in a bomb attack.
The police chief could not survive the assassination attempt.
The attack is part of the steadily increasing incidents of terror in Afghanistan.