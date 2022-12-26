PSX bounces back as index gains over 400 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced recovery as the index crossed the 40,000 psychological level to gain over 485.96 points to 40,155.16 on Monday.

As the day started, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to 39,763.85 points, which was then elevated to 40,113.02 points.

Data from the index showed that since hitting the high, the index had maintained the 40,000 psychological mark.

The top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 green included the oil and gas exploration company with 173.46 points.

However, the market volume was maintained at 145.83 million.

So far, PPL stayed the volume leader with a positive change of 7.50% while, the highest change was observed by the leasing company at 12.55%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 39,669.20 points.