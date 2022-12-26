Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Haris Rauf’s wife Muzna Masood Malik not on social media

Pakistani pacer issues warning against scams
Samaa Web Desk Dec 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf emphasized that his wife is not active on social media and do not have official accounts.

Rauf married his former classmate, Muzna Masood, on December 24 in Islamabad.

Haris Rauf has issued a statement clarifying that his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not active on any social media platforms and does not have an official account.

The 29-year-old pacer thanked the public for their prayers and good wishes, but warned them to be cautious of any scams.

He urged everyone who comes across any suspicious activity or fake accounts claiming to be Muzna to ignore it.

pakistan cricket

Haris Rauf

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div