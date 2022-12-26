Balochistan CM orders PDMA to stay alert in view of torrential rains, snowfall

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has ordered the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay prepared in view of the expected heavy rain and snowfall.

The meteorological department issued an alert on Sunday of heavy downpours and snowfall in different districts of northern, central and eastern Balochistan from today (Monday).

In view of the alert, directives have been issued to the department concerned to stay on high alert.

The chief minister said the PDMA, district administration and related institutions should be fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency, and relief goods should be available in all districts.

Bizenjo directed that heavy machinery should be deployed to keep the roads functional.

Coordination should be enhanced between district administrations, PDMA and the communication department.

He ordered district administrations to establish control rooms and ensure the presence of heavy machinery to clear snow at Ziarat, Khojak Top, Kan Mehtarzai, Luck Pass and Bolan Pass.