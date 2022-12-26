Gas crisis worsen in Pakistan after exceeding 1,200 MMCFD

Owing to the national gas shortage as soon as wintery winds started blowing, people across the country have started facing difficulties in continuing daily activities such as cooking and heating water and other items.

Children are forced to leave home for school without having breakfast, because mothers cannot even make a toast.

On returning back of children, mothers are unable to serve them food - as the low gas pressure makes it impossible to cook food within required time.

Hence, the residents are forced to buy food from shops which is budding a huge burden of their pockets.

According to the petroleum division, the number of gas consumers in Pakistan have exceeded 10 million. The gas demand for these consumers has increased by 60 Million Metric Cubic Feet per Day (MMFCD) in 2022, to 6,945 MMFCD.

The reason behind gas shortage is the high demand and low supply, forcing the gas suppliers to cut off the supply compulsorily at multiple times of the day.

In 2022, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) gained 40,000 new customers and now serves over 3.5 million gas users.

On the other hand, the customers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have increased to around 7.7 million this year.

Following the intensifying cold, the demand for gas in Pakistan has reached to 3,600 MMCFD – while, the availability is only 2,400 MMCFD.

The demand of SSGC is 1,250 MMCFD, while the supply is just 900 MMCFD.

Similar goes with SNGPL, having a supply of 1,500 MMCFD against demand of 2,300 MMCFD.

As buying food from shops in increasing the monthly budgets, residents are now buying expensive cylinder of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

A resident using gas cylinder said that using a cylinder is both risky and heavy on pockets.