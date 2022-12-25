Possible attack: US embassy bars Americans from visiting popular Islamabad hotel

The United States embassy in Islamabad has warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel amid federal capital already on high alert two days after a suicide bombing.

The US government has obtained information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”, the embassy said in a security alert on Sunday.

The advisory banned US embassy staff and other nationals from visiting the hotel over the Christmas holiday.

The US mission also urged to refrain from non-essential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season.

The embassy directive followed a suicide bombing in a residential area of Islamabad on Friday, which killed a police officer and wounded 10 people.