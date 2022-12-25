One killed, several injured as Balochistan reels from five successive hand grenade blasts in a day

One person was killed and 15 others, including three policemen and women, were injured in five grenade attacks in different parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The latest hand grenade blast happened in the precincts of Saddar police station in Hub.

This is the only incident of the five in which one person was killed. Four including a woman were injured in the explosion too.

The suspects also threw a grenade at a police checkpost in Satellite Town area of Quetta and fled.

According to police, eight people, including three policemen, were injured in the blast.

The casualties were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In Khuzdar too, a police mobile patrolling on Jinnah Road was targeted. Fortunately, all policemen survived the attack.

Earlier in the day, police officials said that four people, including a woman and a child, were injured in a grenade blast on Sabzal Road in Quetta.

Regarding it, DSP Saddar Shaukat Jadoon said that, the blast took place in front of the police station Shaheed Amir Mohammad Dasti, and the target of the suspects was policemen.

However, he added that due to tight security, the terrorists could not reach their target.

Another incident of the sort happened in Turbat where police were attacked by grenade when terrorists aimed at a security checkpost near Taleemi chowk in the city.

Luckily, there were no casualties in the attack.