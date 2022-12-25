Five security personnel embrace martyrdom in Balochistan

Five armed forces personnel embraced martyrdom on Sunday as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Kahan area in Balochistan.

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), military media wing, stated that security forces were busy with clearance operation when the incident happened.

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other sons of soil named Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran, and Sepoy Shamoon embraced martyrdom.

ISPR said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Military media wing further said that security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives.

The sanitization operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators.