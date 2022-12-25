Southee looking for new ways to work against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket Team’s captain Tim Southee clarified that they would not be taking an inspiration from England’s style and would look their own ways to beat Pakistan.

“I think England played some pretty special cricket in this series; Pakistan is a very good side, as they have shown for a long time, especially in these conditions.”

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s a new series, and I’m sure Pakistan would be looking to bounce back after a tough series against England,” Southee said.

Tim Southee admitted that Kiwis are not the favourites in sub-continent conditions but they still would be looking to give a tough time to Pakistan.

He also said that they knew how Pakistan could bounce back after getting whitewashed by England earlier this month.

The first test match between ICC Test Championship defending champions and Pakistan would start from 26 December.

Pakistan and New Zealand are ranked 7th and 8th respectively in 2021-2023 ICC Test Championship points table and cannot qualify for the final.