Imran Khan foresees establishment holding elections by April 2023

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, stated that it appears that the establishment would hold general elections in April 2023.

Speaking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday, he stressed that it would become essential to call general elections if two provincial assemblies were dissolved.

He claimed that he has no contact with establishment. However, he could foresee general polls in the country by April next year.

“A good player, does not play every ball,” he said in response to a question regarding Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

However, he said that Elahi would take vote of confidence from assembly before January 11.