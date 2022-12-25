Mickey Arthur accepts PCB’s offer to become Pakistan’s coach again

**Mickey Arthur agreed to become coach of Pakistan Cricket Team once again, Samaa TV learnt on Sunday.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, Mickey Arthur expressed his reservations about the way his tenure was ended the last time and was ensured it would not happen again.

Mickey Arthur’s contract with English county Derbyshire would end soon and he would take over after Saqlain Mushtaq’s contract would end in February.

54-year-old Arthur served as Pakistan’s coach from 6 May 2016 to 7 August 2019 and during tenure Pakistan became No.1 Test team in 2016 and then won the Champions Trophy in 2017. He also helped Pakistan become No.1 T20 team in 2018.