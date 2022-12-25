SAMAA ensures credible information to public, says Sanaullah

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah expressed best wishes on the occasion of SAMAA TV’s 15th birthday.

The interior minister hoped that SAMAA TV would achieve more success under the leadership of Chairman Aleem Khan and ensure credible information to the public.

He expressed confidence that the news outlet will be at the forefront of reliable news in the coverage of the biggest news event in 2023 general election and will maintain the tradition of giving news first.

SAMMA TV turns 15 years old

Events were held and cakes were cut in all bureau offices, including head office in Karachi and offices in small and big cities.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori also graced the occasion, cut a birthday cake, and congratulated the management and workers of SAMAA TV while visiting Karachi office.