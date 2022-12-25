Four people injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

As many as four people, including a woman, and two children sustained injuries as unidentified armed men lobbed a hand grenade on Sabzal Road in Quetta on Sunday.

DSP Saddar Shaukat Jadoon said that unidentified armed men tried to attack Shaheed Amir Muhammad Dasti police station, however, due to strict security measures, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) foiled their attempt.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

DSP said that following the attack, LEAs cordoned off the area and initiated a probe.

He said the bomb disposal squad (BDS) defused another head grenade at the crime scene.