In pictures: How Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Christmas 2022

Every year Christian community celebrates Christmas on December 25 which marks the birth of the Jesus Christ.

Like in other parts of the world, the community members in Pakistan exchange presents with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delicious feast, sing carols, and so much more to commemorate the spirit of Christmas.

They also get ready to bid goodbye to another year and pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

The Christian community in Pakistan is also celebrating their religious festive occasion with zeal and fervor.

We have compiled some photos from different cities of how the people are celebrating it.

Peshawar: A Christian youth looks at Christmas decorations outside a shop

Karachi: People are shopping for Christmas in Bohri Bazaar

Hyderabad: Students presenting a Christmas tableau at St. Bona Venture School

Islamabad: A Christmas tree is decorated outside a local church

Karachi: A woman is looking at Christmas paraphernalia in a shop

Islamabad: Children jubilantly riding on swings