Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

In pictures: How Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Christmas 2022

Nation felicitates the community on their religious festive occasion
Samaa Web Desk Dec 25, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Every year Christian community celebrates Christmas on December 25 which marks the birth of the Jesus Christ.

Like in other parts of the world, the community members in Pakistan exchange presents with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delicious feast, sing carols, and so much more to commemorate the spirit of Christmas.

They also get ready to bid goodbye to another year and pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

The Christian community in Pakistan is also celebrating their religious festive occasion with zeal and fervor.

We have compiled some photos from different cities of how the people are celebrating it.

Peshawar: A Christian youth looks at Christmas decorations outside a shop
Peshawar: A Christian youth looks at Christmas decorations outside a shop

Karachi: People are shopping for Christmas in Bohri Bazaar
Karachi: People are shopping for Christmas in Bohri Bazaar

Hyderabad: Students presenting a Christmas tableau at St. Bona Venture School
Hyderabad: Students presenting a Christmas tableau at St. Bona Venture School

Islamabad: A Christmas tree is decorated outside a local church
Islamabad: A Christmas tree is decorated outside a local church

Karachi: A woman is looking at Christmas paraphernalia in a shop
Karachi: A woman is looking at Christmas paraphernalia in a shop

Islamabad: Children jubilantly riding on swings
Islamabad: Children jubilantly riding on swings

Islamabad: A young vendor selling balloons on the occasion of Christmas
Islamabad: A young vendor selling balloons on the occasion of Christmas

christmas

Christian community

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div