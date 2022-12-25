Babar Azam hopes not to repeat mistakes against New Zealand

**Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam disclosed in a press conference on Sunday that he was consulted before Selection committee added three more players to the squad.

Babar Azam told the reporters that they selected the players who were going to add value to the team.

The skipper also said that they were many changes in PCB in recent but it was their job to not get affected by it at all and perform better.

Babar also admitted that there were many mistakes in the previous series against England, which they would try not to repeat.

He also revealed that Chief selector Shahid Afridi would be consulted before making a playing XI and they would also have a look at the pitch.

Babar also talked about the Twitter trends in his support and said all the players back each other in bad times.

Pakistan’s all format captain also ensured that there was no pressure on him at all.