One soldier martyred, two injured in clash with terrorist in Balochistan

At least one soldier embraced martyrdom and two were injured in Zhob, the district of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was underway in the general area of Zhob to clear a terrorist hideout.

The terrorists were entering Balochistan from Afghanistan, and there was a clash with the security forces, and the soldiers of the security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt to enter Balochistan.

An encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, however, resulted in a heavy exchange of fire which resulted in the martyrdom of Sepoy Haq Nawaz while two soldiers were injured. The terrorists also suffered heavy losses.

One terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire.