Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10am | SAMAA TV | 25th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | SAMAA TV | 25th December 2022 Dec 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | SAMAA TV | 25th December 2022 Recommended Nation marks 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervor Ashwin, Iyer help India whitewash Bangladesh in test series PML-N decides to challenge LHC verdict reinstating Parvez Elahi Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Who is Reham Khan’s new husband Mirza Bilal Baig? Karachi court rejects bail plea of Dania Shah Suicide car bomb explosion in Islamabad’s Sector I-10 martyrs one police official