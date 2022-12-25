Nation marks 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervor

The 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being marked today (Sunday) across the country with national zeal and fervor.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. Pakistan Air Force cadets handed over the guards’ duty to the cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy.

Major General Umer Aziz was the chief guest, who laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

At Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb, various politicians, officers of the armed forces, government officials, and renowned personalities would lay flower wreaths during the day and a large number of people from different walks of life would visit to pay him tribute and remember his services for the country.

Moreover, various ceremonies will be held across the country to pay tribute to the great leader and highlight his achievements.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true and upright leader whose devotion and committed efforts resulted in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

A lawyer and politician, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death September 11, 1948.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam have urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure the progress and prosperity of the country.

They expressed gratitude to Quaid-e-Azam for carving out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent where they are free to realize their dreams.

The President in his message renewed Pakistan’s pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister in his message said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. He stressed the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for progress of the country.