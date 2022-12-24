Immediate impact: New selectors recall three ‘frozen’ cricketers for NZ series

The new selection committee of the men’s national cricket team has acted swiftly to modify the squad announced by the previous selectors.

The Shahid Afridi-led selection committee has recalled Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza and Sajid Khan to the 16-member squad to expand it to 19 members.

The additions were made by Shahid Afridi based on how he had been calling to add more specialist bowlers to the side.

The Pakistan team struggled to dismiss the English team in the recently concluded three-match Test series, where Pakistan suffered an ignominious home whitewash for the first time in around 60 years.

Due to injuries, Pakistan spent the series without strike bowlers such as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In addition, Naseem Shah was out due to a niggle in his bowling shoulder.

Afridi said that adding these three would help bolster the bowling lineup for the upcoming two-match and three-ODI series.