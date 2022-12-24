President Alvi pleads Murad Saeed’s case with PM, CJP

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday reached out to both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, urging them to take action over the concerns raised by former federal communications minister Murad Saeed over the ‘fake cases’ registered against him, harassment and threats.

In separate letters, President Alvi said that Saeed had raised the issues with him in a note on December 12.

He added that five issues were raised. The first was fake, bogus and frivolous cases registered against him across the country for his alleged involvement in an incident which took place at the Masjid-e-Nabvi in Medina, where several members of the newly-appointed federal cabinet were heckled in May 2022.

In his defence, Saeed offered that he was in Pakistan when the incident occurred.

For this, multiple FIRs were registered against him on the same charges across Pakistan.

“The aforementioned actions are against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9, 13 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” President Alvi noted.

The second issue was the deteriorating law and order in his native Malakand district.

Alvi said that Saeed had been “threatened with dire consequences and was compelled by the law enforcement agencies to leave Swat, along with his family.”

The president stated that Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that “every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof’.

The third issue was how on August 18, 2022, unidentified armed men barged into his home. Despite his repeated requests and the court’s orders, FIR has not yet been registered by the Islamabad Police.

The final issue was that unidentified people kept following him around wherever he went and harassed him while giving death threats.

“It appears as if the whole state machinery is failing in its duty and performance of functions,” the President wrote in his letter and invited the attention of both PM Shehbaz, and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial was sought.