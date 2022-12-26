US makes it easier for foreign students, temporary workers to obtain visas

The United States Department of State has announced a major change to its visa application process that will benefit millions of foreign students and temporary workers.

In a recent statement, the department revealed that consular officers have been given the authority to waive in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visa categories through December 31, 2023.

This determination has been made in recognition of the positive impact that foreign student and temporary work visa holders have on the U.S. economy, and is aimed at facilitating nonimmigrant travel and reducing visa wait times.

The categories of visas that will be eligible for this interview waiver include Temporary Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Workers (H-2 visas), Students (F and M visas), and Academic Exchange Visitors (J visas), as well as certain beneficiaries of approved individual petitions for nonimmigrant temporary worker visas in the following categories: Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas).

This is welcome news for those seeking to study or work in the United States, as it means that they will no longer have to go through the time and expense of traveling to an embassy or consulate for an in-person interview.

Nearly half of the almost seven million nonimmigrant visas issued by the Department of State in Fiscal Year 2022 were adjudicated without an in-person interview, and this change is expected to further reduce wait times for all applicants.

While embassies and consulates may still require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis, depending on local conditions, this is a major step forward in making the visa application process more efficient and accessible for those seeking to come to the United States.

However, all applicants should check the website of the embassy or consulate where they will be applying for more information about the current operating status and services, as well as any requirements for an in-person interview.