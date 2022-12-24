Bollywood actor Tunisha Sharma commits ‘suicide’ on set

In shocking news, young Bollywood film star Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the site of a drama shoot in Mumbai on Saturday. Authorities believe she committed suicide.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared as “brought dead,” read the statement issued by Mumbai Police.

According to the Indianexpress.com, the 20-year-old actor was found in a critical condition, hanging by her neck in her vanity van while on set.

She was rushed to a local hospital but doctors there pronounced her dead.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha had shared a video on her Instagram stories from the set of her upcoming television show.

Everything seemed normal in the video where she could be seen sitting in the chair as make up artists started to paint her wrists.

The 20-year-old actor had started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later featured in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah, among others.

Apart from being a regular on the small screen, she was also quickly gaining a foothold in the super tough silver screen industry and worked in films such as Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

Due to her looks she was twice cast to play as a younger version of Katrina Kaif in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

This year, she starred in the Punjab song titled Mere Wall by Karan Randhawa.