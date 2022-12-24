If you live in one of these Pakistani cities, travel to UAE could become difficult

Reports circulating in travel industry groups and on social media which claim that the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded an unofficial list of Pakistani cities to 24, residents of which have been ‘shadow’ banned from obtaining a visa to enter the gulf emirate.

Adnan Paracha, an official with the Pakistan Overseas Employees promoters, said that while there has been no formal notification by the UAE on the matter, but an unannounced embargo has been placed on Pakistanis from certain cities of Pakistan.

According to Paracha, residents of the following 24 cities in Pakistan are not being issued new visit visas to the UAE:

Abbottabad,

Deri Ghazi Khan,

Quetta,

Khushab,

Muzaffargarh,

Sargodha,

Attock,

Kasur,

Kurram,

Nawabshah,

Sheikhupura,

Bajaur,

Hangu,

Kohat,

Dera Ismail Khan,

Larkana,

Sahiwal,

Sukkur,

Parachinar,

Skardu,

Chakwal,

Hunza,

Kotli, and

Mohmand.

Misrepresentation

Travel agents suggest that the main reason for the ban is the misrepresentation of citizens by the “agent mafia,” who send people on visit visas to work illegally and even beg.

This practice has led to a surge in people who are travelling to the gulf emirate on visit visas.

However, the exploitation of the visa has also led to the UAE police cracking down on Pakistani beggars, including women, who were collecting donations in the name of certain religious schools.

The travel agents are calling for the relevant government agencies to take action to address this issue, as they feel that the agent mafia is damaging the reputation of the country and causing difficulties for regular travelers for business or other genuine reasons.

Meanwhile, the UAE embassy has denied the reports, stating that the UAE government has not imposed any restrictions based on language or religion, but has rather tightened the implementation and monitoring of laws to prevent the misuse of visit visas.