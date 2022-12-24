Shadab Khan’s spell helps Hobart Hurricanes register second win

**Pakistan Cricket Team’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan picked three wickets by conceding just 20 runs in his brilliant spell on Saturday, to help Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades.

Hobart Hurricanes were bowled out for just 122 runs while batting first.

Shadab Khan was third highest scorer with 14 runs. He also hit a four and a six in his 13-ball innings.

While defending the modest total, Shadab Khan picked his first wicket in eighth over when he dismissed the former Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Melbourne Renegades’ second highest scorer Jonathan Wells was on 26 when he tried to take on Shadab and was caught by Tim David.

Shadab Khan’s heroics helped Hobart Hurricanes win second match and brought them to the fourth place in the points table.