PML-N decides to challenge LHC verdict reinstating Parvez Elahi

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Saturday decided to challenge before the Supreme Court the verdict issued by a larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), suspending orders of the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to reinstate Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his provincial cabinet until January 11.

This was decided during a high-level meeting of the PML-N on Saturday which was chaired by party President Shehbaz Sharif at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town.

The sitting deliberated on the evolving political situation in Punjab after the LHC verdict on Friday that suspended the Punjab Governor’s notification against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

PML-N tasked its legal team to draft a legal petition that can successfully challenge the verdict.

During the meeting, several PML-N leaders expressed their reservations over fully reinstating Parvez Elahi during this interim period.

In particular, they were concerned that if fully empowered, he could easily influence the upcoming vote of confidence.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPMs Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema also attended the meeting.

Separately, a number of MNAs and MPs of PML-N called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered their input on developing strategies for the next general elections.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday already announced that it will seek a vote of confidence from Elahi on the floor of the house much before January 11.

However, Punjab Speaker Sibtain Khan had adjourned the session of the provincial assembly until January 11.

Earlier, the LHC reinstated the Perez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister and suspended the de-notification issued by the Punjab Governor.

Pervez Elahi assured the provincial apex court that Punjab Assembly would not be dissolved before the next hearing scheduled on January 11.