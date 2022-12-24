PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan-New Zealand test matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the ticket prices for Pakistan and New Zealand’s test matches on Saturday.

PCB announced that VIP tickets could be bought for Rs. 500. The holders of VIP Tickets will enter Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mehmood enclosures.

The second best category would be Premium tickets, which would be for Imran khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas enclosures.

The first class enclosures, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan’s enclosures tickets would be sold for Rs. 250.

The tickets for two general enclosures, Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam would be bought for just Rs. 150.

Instructions from PCB:

Entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket.

Entry to the match will only be allowed on printed tickets.

It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium.

No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag and New Zealand flags are allowed in the stadium.

All persons, including children above the 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match.