Shahbaz Gill goes ‘missing’ from Lahore hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Staff of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday was discovered to have gone missing from the Services Hospital in Lahore.

In a letter by the senior registrar at the hospital to the medical superintendent, Dr Nauman Zafar, Shahbaz was admitted at the VVIP room in the Medical Unit-II.

He said that during Saturday’s regular follow-up to review progress made by Gill, he wa stunned to find that the patient was no longer in the room.

Moreover, he said that he could not be found anywhere in the hospital.

To make matters worse and concerning, it was discovered that there was no hospital file or record on the patient that could be retreived to check their condition.

The registrar further complained that the medical unit was never informed about the patient’s departure from the hospital despite the presence of clear standard operating procedures.

“Kindly note his absence from hospital,” he suggested.

Shahbaz Gill had reportedly gone missing from the hospital on Friday evening. He took his medical records with him.

He had been admitted in the hospital on December 7 after complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing.