PTI will seek vote of confidence for Punjab CM before Jan 11

Having already dissented to the undertaking given by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced that it will seek a vote of confidence from Elahi on the floor of the house much before January 11.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday evening outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park mansion.

Fawad said that today, party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan had summoned a consultative meeting of PTI parliamentarians from Punjab, particilarly provincial assembly members.

During the meeting, Fawad said that the party has decided to ask Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidene from the house.

He added that a meeting in this regard would be held with the allied Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to decide the date for when the vote of confidence would be held.

“We will decide on the date (for the vote of no confidence) much before the high court’s scheduled hearing,” he said.

Fawad was confident that they had all of their members in the house.

“We have 187 members – 177 of ours and 10 of PML-Q,” he said.

PML-Q, he claimed, were also ready to dissolve the assembly.