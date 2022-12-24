World No.1 Swiatek shows no concert on being 5th on highest paid list

World number one Iga Swiatek was happy to see herself land in the fifth spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.

However, the 21-year-old Pole admits she hopes to expand her endorsement portfolio so her earnings aren’t just dependent on her performances on court.

According to Forbes, Swiatek has made $14.9 million over the past year, $9.9 million of which came from tournament prize money.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams – who have spent significantly less time competing on tour in 2022 – are the top two athletes on the list, with the former reportedly earning $51.1 million and the latter making $41.3 million.

“It’s not my motivation. The most fun I have on court is when I actually don’t think about things like that,” assured Swiatek, who won eight titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams.

“I’m pretty happy that my life changed so much that I can compete at the highest level and earn so much money from it because this is also something that is really helping us appreciate the sport we have.”