Haris Rauf ties the knot with classmate

Cricketer Haris Rauf has finally tied the knot with his classmate Munza Masood Malik in a dreamy, all white, day wedding in Islamabad.

Munza, who is an Islamabad-based social media influencer and her beau Pakistan cricket pacer donned matching ivory and pearl colored dresses for their Nikkah ceremony.

Haris’ sherwani was ivory colored with golden buttons while his wife chose a muted, embellished dress.

A galaxy of stars including former national cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi, Lahore Qalandars onwer Atif Rana – for whom Haris plays in the Pakistan Super League, former quick Aqib Javed, current team member and next up to be hitched Shaheen Shah Afridi and others cricketers.

The bride wore a design from Hussain Rehar’s latest bridal collection while their photoshoot was completed by popular wedding photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik.

Below are some photos from their small but sweet event.